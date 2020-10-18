Mar Thoma church head Joseph Mar Thoma passes away

Supreme head of the Mar Thoma Christian church Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan died at the age of 89 in Kerala on Sunday.

The 21st metropolitan of the Mar Thoma church was undergoing treatment for cancer for sometime. His conditioned became critical a few days back and he breath his last by early hours of Sunday at a private hospital in Pathanamthitta.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his condolence message that the metropolitan was a remarkable personality who served humanity and worked hard to improve the lives the poor and downtrodden.

A native of Pathanamthitta, he was ordained as deacon of the Mar Thoma church in 1957. He was installed as metropolitan in 2017.

Joseph Mar Thomas who did his studies in UK and US had initiated setting up of many educational institutions under the church. He passed Bachelor of Divinity degree from United Theological College, Bengaluru.

He was known for taking strong stand against social evils. He led the joint protest marches against the denial of justice to Dalit Christians on the basis of religious faith. The church also initiated many charity activities like constricting homes for the poor and supporting patients under the leadership of Joseph Mar Thoma. He had also served as president of the National Council of Churches.