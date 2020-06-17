Martyred soldier from TN national hero: Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday wrote to the wife of a martyred soldier from Tamil Nadu, hailing him as a national hero and said the nation bowed to his sacrifice.

"I am deeply pained by the tragic death of your husband, Thiru K Palani. Today, the entire nation bows its head to him for his sacrifice," Gandhi said in a letter to Vanathi Devi, wife of slain havildar K Palani.

The soldier gave his life to the nation to ensure that every Indian citizen can live in peace and freedom, he said adding, "we will never forget his patriotism and spirit."

"As we mourn the loss of a national hero, I salute your courage in the face of tragedy. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family in this difficult moment", he said.

The condolence letter was made available to the media by the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee.

TNCC said the letter was being handed over to the soldier's wife by Congress leaders, led by legislature party leader K R Ramasamy.

Palani, hailing from Ramanathapuram district was among the twenty Indian soldiers, including a colonel, killed on Monday in a clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh.