Mask must at Tirumala temple for Vaikunta Dwara darshan

The Covid-19 precaution measures are back at popular pilgrim centres in Andhra Pradesh, like Tirupati.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, the trust that manages the Venkateshwara temple, has asked devotees coming for darshan, especially the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam, to wear masks and follow other protocols.

"Following the latest guidelines from the central and state governments, we appeal to the devotees coming to Tirumala for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam to wear masks, which are mandatory,” TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy said on Tuesday.

The 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam will start on January 2.

Reddy said the TTD is making all other arrangements, like frequent sanitisation of crowded places for the health and safety of visiting pilgrims.

The TTD has planned to issue 45,000 slotted Sarva Darshan tickets per day during the special event.

Three additional dispensaries and one mobile healthcare unit will be set up for the occasion on Tirumala hill, while 400 sanitation workers will be operating to maintain hygienic conditions.

CM reviews preparedness

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has reviewed the BF.7 strain Covid-19 spread preparedness in the state.

While officials informed that so far no cases of the new variant had been reported in the state, the CM told them to be well prepared to meet the challenge if need be.

“Prepare the SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) to treat Covid-19 cases at village clinics, which should have facilities to test and treat the new variant. All ANMs and ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers should be available at village clinics,” the CM said in the meeting on Monday.

He asked the officials for a status report on the preparedness at all government hospitals in meeting the BF-7 challenge. Private hospitals also should be alerted to be ready.

Reddy directed the medical and health department authorities to fill up the existing vacancies of doctors and paramedical posts by January 26, besides providing accommodation and other necessary facilities to staff members working in the agency areas.

The CM also ordered the completion of the construction of village clinics by January 26 and to provide video conferencing facilities to all teaching hospitals and PHCs (Primary Health Care Centres).

“Village clinics, working under the PHCs, should take the responsibility of the village concerned. All suspected cases should be thoroughly tested, and necessary treatment should be provided wherever necessary.”