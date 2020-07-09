Mask-shaped Parottas, the hottest thing on social media now

Of all the creative campaigns aimed to educate people on the importance of wearing a mask, this one takes the cake.

A restaurant called “Temple City” in Madurai recently caught the attention of the Twitterati for its unique mask-shaped parottas. The owner of the joint, K.L Kumar said that his motivation behind the mask-shaped parotta is to educate people about the importance of wearing masks. He also mentioned about handing out free masks to customers who enter his restaurant without wearing one, according to Asianet.

After photos of these unique parottas began to circulate on social media, the restaurant noted a spike in home delivery demands.

S Sathish, who is responsible for making these parottas, said that there is no change in the ingredients used.

Social media is abuzz with this innovation with people debating whether they would feel comfortable eating said parottas or not.