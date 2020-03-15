Mass prayers at Mangaluru temple to contain coronavirus

Reciting of Dhanwantari japa, Rudrapatana, Vishnusahasranama and mass prayers were held at Kadri Manjunatha temple premises in Mangaluru, seeking relief to the countries affected by the COVID-19 on Sunday morning.

VHP leader Prof M B Puranik, Kannada Sahitya Parishat district unit president Pradeep Kumar Kalkura, former MLA Yogish Bhat and others took part in the ceremony.

It may be recalled that MLA D Vedavyasa Kamath on Saturday had appealed to all temples, daivastana, churches and masjids to offer special prayers seeking to contain the outbreak of coronavirus in the affected countries of the world including India.

He had even offered prayers at Kadri Manjunatha Temple on Saturday.