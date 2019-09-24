Massive CRZ norm violations in Kerala under scanner

The ongoing row in Kerala over the Supreme Court order to demolish five high-rises that violated Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms is throwing light on many such buildings across the state that flouted the norms.

A recent report of the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority listed 66 high-rises across the state, which included the five high-rises at Maradu in Kochi that faces a Supreme Court's demolition order. Hotels, resorts and apartments dominate the list of high-rises that flout CRZ norms, most of which are owned by influential business groups.

In Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram alone about 15 high-rises were flouting the CRZ norms, many of which were situated at internationally renowned tourist spot Kovalam beach. Though the local body authorities recently initiated a move to demolish structures that flouted CRZ norms, it had to be called off owing to stiff resistance from local people.

Kochi city and outskirts have over 20 buildings flouting CRZ norms.

The CAG had also specifically pointed out several high-rises flouting CRZ norms in Kerala in various reports over the years.

An official in the government environment department said that court interventions often hampered stringent action against structures that violated CRZ norms.

"The violators manage to use the loopholes in our judicial system to inordinately delay enforcement measures against CRZ violations," lamented a government official.

Meanwhile, environmental activists and advocate Harish Vasudevan said that the Coastal Zone Management Authority or the Kerala government were not initiating any steps to vacate stays obtained by owners of building that violated CRZ norms. Even in the case of the Marad apartments also, effective actions should have been taken to prevent the construction. Even a proper map of the CRZ in Kerala was not prepared or published so far.

The 350 odd flat owners of the five high rises that face demolition order are also now trying to highlight the massive CRZ violations across the state to justify their demand that their apartments should not be demolished.

Meanwhile, the flat owners suffered another setback on Tuesday with the Kerala High court rejecting a plea against the eviction notice issued by the local municipality. The HC also reportedly observed that the SC order to demolish the apartments should be a lesson to all building constructed flouting norms.