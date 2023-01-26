Master Suranga maker's death makes future of Surangas bleak

The death of 70-year-old Kasargod native C Kunjambu could have rung the death knell for Surangas (water tunnels), a popular water source of the hilly areas of Dakshina Kannada and Kasargod in the Karnataka - Kerala border region.

Kunjambu, who had dug close to 1,500 Surangas during the last five decades, was one of the few involved in the making of the traditional water sources in Kasargod.

As he ended his life last Wednesday for reasons still unknown, his close ones lament that he did not receive the credits he deserved.

Researchers, officials, and tourists from various parts of India and abroad used to call on Kunjambu to learn the skills of Suranga making from the fifth-standard dropout. He was also a much sought-after water diviner. Kunjambu played a key role in the revival of the 15th-century Karez water system of Bidar, which managed to impress former President A P J Abdul Kalam.

Surangas were once considered the lifeline for the hilly districts where digging open wells or borewells for water was a herculean task. Kunjambu started working on Suranga making at the age of 14, initially as a helper and later on as the key architect. He had created Surangas extending up to around 300 metres.

"Father was involved in Suranga making till last year. These days he was busy as a water diviner. People from various parts of Kerala and Karnataka used to seek his service to find the spot for wells," Kunjambu's son Ratheesh told DH.

A native of Kundamkuzhy near Bedadka in Kasargod, Kunjambu leaves behind a wife and three children. No one in the family is into Suranga making.

Geography assistant professor of GPM College in Kasargod V Govindan Kutty, who used the expertise of Kunjambu in the Bidar Karez revival project, said that Kunjambu's skills as a Suranga maker and water diviner were amazing. "He used to identify the groundwater resources with much accuracy from the surface structures and types of plants and trees. He acquired good knowledge in geology through experience and interactions with experts who used to meet him," said Kutty.

Kutty came across Kunjambu through journalist Shree Padre. Kutty, who was then working on the Karez project, took Kunjambu to Bidar. Kunjambu took classes for those involved in the project.

Former President Kalam was the chief guest at the valedictory function of a seminar in Bidar and was curious about Karez. Kutty took Kunjambu along with him to call on Kalam and Kalam had a lengthy interaction with Kunjambu in Malayalam, recollects Kutty.

A team from the University of Hertfordshire in London had also visited Kunjambu as part of research about the tunnel water sources.

Padre and Kutty are without doubt that Kunjambu did not receive the recognition that he deserved. Applications recommending the Padma award for Kunjambu were sent, but there were no responses.