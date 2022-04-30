Maximum temperature to soar in TN in coming days: IMD

Maximum temperature to soar in Tamil Nadu in coming days: IMD

In Vellore, the mercury touched 41.3 degrees Celsius, while in Karur it was 41.6 degrees, Tiruchi 40.7 degrees and Tiruttani 40.6 degrees

IANS
IANS, Chennai,
  • Apr 30 2022, 12:52 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2022, 12:52 ist
An elephant bathes to beat the heat at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur, in Chennai. Credit: PTI File Photo

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that the maximum temperature in some parts of Tamil Nadu will increase by two to three degrees Celsius in the coming days.

In a statement, the Department said that the maximum temperature in the state in many areas had increased on Friday much above the normal.

In Vellore, the mercury touched 41.3 degrees Celsius, while in Karur it was 41.6 degrees, Tiruchi 40.7 degrees and Tiruttani 40.6 degrees.

IMD officials said that there the rise in maximum temperature is since the wind direction is likely to change to northerly winds.

They also predicted that there must be a sustained accumulated temperature for heatwave conditions in the coming days.

However, the weathermen also predicted the possibility of summer showers till May 3 due to the presence of a weak weather system and convective activity.

The IMD predicted that on Saturday, there were chances of rain in the Western Ghats and the adjoining districts of Madurai and Karur.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India Meteorological Department
IMD
India News
Tamil Nadu
heatwaves
summer

Related videos

What's Brewing

How domestic help's frustration revealed Dube's talent

How domestic help's frustration revealed Dube's talent

Under the canopy: Bengaluru's green cover

Under the canopy: Bengaluru's green cover

Hand-poked tattoos are in

Hand-poked tattoos are in

Ready, teddy, splurge

Ready, teddy, splurge

DH Toon | Politics over India's power crisis

DH Toon | Politics over India's power crisis

Whackyverse | Musk's money so funny

Whackyverse | Musk's money so funny

Mango Mela returns to Lalbagh after two-year gap

Mango Mela returns to Lalbagh after two-year gap

Pasoori: Everyone loves a little angst

Pasoori: Everyone loves a little angst

How to keep your house cooler

How to keep your house cooler

50 years on, space still 'excites' Apollo 16 moonwalker

50 years on, space still 'excites' Apollo 16 moonwalker

 