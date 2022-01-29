MDMK chief Vaiko tests positive for Covid-19

MDMK chief Vaiko tests positive for Covid-19

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Jan 29 2022, 21:54 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2022, 21:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

MDMK general secretary Vaiko has tested positive for Covid-19 and he has isolated himself at his residence here, party sources said on Saturday. Vaiko, a Rajya Sabha MP, had symptoms like fever and headache since January 24 and a test confirmed that he has been infected with coronavirus.

The 77-year-old party chief has isolated himself at his home and he is being treated for the infection, sources said. Elected in 2019 to the Rajya Sabha, this is Vaiko's fourth term in the upper House.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Tamil Nadu
Vaiko

Related videos

What's Brewing

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos: An exercise in image control

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos: An exercise in image control

Anxiety, concern: Ukrainians in Poland on Russia threat

Anxiety, concern: Ukrainians in Poland on Russia threat

A slice of Gandhara in Kanaganahalli

A slice of Gandhara in Kanaganahalli

What's known about 'stealth' version of Omicron?

What's known about 'stealth' version of Omicron?

 