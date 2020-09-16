Media barred from reporting trial of rape case against Franco Mulakkal

The trial in the rape case against former bishop of Jalandhar Franco Mulakkal commenced at a court at Kottayam district in Kerala on Wednesday.

The court restrained the media from reporting the trial procedures which are being considered in-camera. Considering a plea of the accused, the court also imposed restrictions on discussions over pieces of evidence in the case.

A nun of a convent at Kuravilangad in Kottayam district alleged that Franco sexually assaulted her 13 times between 2014 and 2016 at the convent. He was charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for rape, unnatural sex, illegal detention, and criminal intimidation.

Franco had denied the charges. The Supreme Court earlier rejected Franco's discharge petition.

The case witnessed a major row in Kerala. The police initiated a probe into the nun's petition after a group of nuns staged a demonstration that received much attention. Franco was arrested on September 21, 2018, and later released on bail.