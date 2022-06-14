Media denied entry at Pinarayi Vijayan's seminar

Mediapersons in the capital city of Kerala were a baffled lot on Tuesday as despite being invited, they were denied entry to a event presided by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
The event was a seminar held at the EMS Academy here by the CPI-M's study centre and the topic was to build a new Kerala.
This comes in the wake of Congress and BJP-led protests across the state seeking the chief minister's resignation after gold and currency smuggling case prime accused Swapna Suresh alleged involvement of Vijayan and his family in the crime.
Normally in all party functions, the media is allowed entry for the inaugural session when the Chief Minister inaugurates and followed by closed door one for the invitees, but on Tuesday they were turned back after being invited.
Since Saturday, the state has been witnessing protests against him.
The opposition has been demanding Vijayan that the chief minister should quit and face a probe over the allegations.
