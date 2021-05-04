Media persons will be considered as frontline workers: Stalin

Journalists to be considered frontline workers: Stalin

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS , Chennai,
  • May 04 2021, 22:11 ist
  • updated: May 04 2021, 22:27 ist
Stalin will be sworn in as Tamil Nadu CM on May 7. Credit: PTI File Photo

Tamil Nadu's to-be Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday announced media persons working in print and television mediums will be considered as “frontline” workers in the fight against Covid-19.

In a statement, Stalin said entitlement and support being extended to front-line workers will be given to media persons. Journalists have been demanding to announce them as “front-line” workers as they continuously report on Covid-19.

The outgoing AIADMK government had included journalists of all ages in the vaccination programme in March.

