Medical aspirant, father held for cheating

A young medical aspirant, who got admission into a medical college without appearing for NEET exam and counselling, and his father have been arrested by the CB-CID wing of the Tamil Nadu Police on Thursday on charges of “cheating by personation”.

Udit Surya and his father V K Venkatesh, a medical doctor working with the Stanley Government Medical College Hospital here, were taken into custody after several hours of intense questioning in Theni. The duo and the young medical aspirant’s mother were traced to Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh by the state police on Wednesday, and brought to Theni for questioning.

Surya is accused of using an impersonator, his namesake, to appear for the exam and medical counselling but later joined the classes himself.

Sources in the CB-CID told DH that Surya’s father, Dr V K Venkatesh, had admitted to the crime.

The officer said the focus will now been on the student who was used to impersonate Udit Surya and ascertain his whereabouts.Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu government will soon write to the National testing Agency to use biometric system of collecting fingerprints of candidates who appear for NEET exams to avoid impersonation.

The state government will have a similar biometric system during the counselling to ensure that the fingerprints match at the time of admission.