Medical fitness, negative Covid-19 test mandatory for Sabarimala pilgrimage

A medical fitness certificate will be mandatory for pilgrims in the 60 to 65 age limit to Sabarimala Ayyapa temple as the annual pilgrimage begins on November 16 under tight restrictions owing to Covid-19.

Only pilgrims between the age of 10 to 65 would be allowed. Everyone will have to produce Covid negative test result done with in 24 hours prior to the visit. Those in 60 to 65 age should also produce a medical fitness certificate.

Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran held an online meeting with ministers and officials of neigbhbouring states on Friday to discuss the arrangements for the pilgrimage.

Trekking will be allowed only from Pumba during this season. Trekking through other forest paths would not be allowed. Daily number of pilgrims is now fixed at 1,000 on weekdays, 2,000 on holidays and 5,000 on special occasions like 'Mandalapooja' and 'Makaravilakku'. Darshan will be allowed only through virtual queue booking.

The minister urged ministers and officials of other states to give enough publicity to the restrictions, especially Covid test requirements. Secretary Maheswara Rao represented Karnataka in the meeting.