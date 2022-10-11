Medical students return to Ukraine despite mounting tensions

Many medical students from various Indian states were learnt to have already returned to Ukraine, while many more are planning to return in the coming weeks, despite the mounting tension in the country.

A final year Ukraine medical student hailing from Kerala told DH on the condition of anonymity that to his knowledge at least 90 students have already returned to Ukraine and many more, including girls, were planning to return in the coming weeks.

Final year students are mainly opting to return at their own risk as they want to ensure that they get an offline education certificate on completion of the course. The students are travelling through neighbouring countries like Moldova and crossing the borders to Ukraine. They are staying in relatively safe parts of western Ukraine, said the student.

An emigration official said that since there was no travel ban to the region the students can't be prevented from traveling, but could be only advised.

A total of 18,000 students were evacuated from Ukraine earlier this year following the Russian attack. Among them around 4,500 were in the final year.

As per norms the National Medical Commission only gives approval to offline education abroad. Also, the academic mobility programme was also not approved by all universities in Ukraine.

Moreover many students were also apprehensive over carrying out the clinical training programmes in other countries. These factors seem to be compelling many students to return to Ukraine.

Pleas of students and parents seeking nod to continue education in medical colleges in India were still pending before the court.

All Kerala Ukraine Medical Students' and Parents' Association vice president Venugopal Kannoth said it was due to helplessness that many students were compelled to return to Ukraine at their own risk.

"Especially with regard to final years, their families already took loans for their education and the students had spent all these years in Ukraine. Hence they have no other option other than completing education in Ukraine, unless the Indian government takes a favourable decision on their plea to allow them to resume studies here," said Kannoth.