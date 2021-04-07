Medtronic opens its largest R&D center outside the US in Hyderabad

Medtronic plc, a global company in medical technology, has announced the opening of its newly expanded Engineering and Innovation Center in Hyderabad.

The research and development facility was inaugurated on Wednesday by KT Rama Rao, Telangana Minister for Industries and Information Technology.

The facility is stated as the largest R&D center outside the US for Medtronic.

In August last year, Medtronic had announced its decision to invest Rs 1200 crore over the next five years to expand its Hyderabad R&D center into a state-of-the-art engineering and innovation center. The captive engineering R&D center was established in June 2011.

The 150,000 square feet center employs engineers currently in the areas of software development and testing, test automation, mechanical design, analysis and hardware.

“Globally, Medtronic has spent about $ 2.3 billion annually in research and development in recent years. MEIC has received an investment of Rs 1200 crore ($160 million) for expansion in Hyderabad, which is planned over five years with the aim to foster global innovation and create job opportunities,” the company said in a statement.

“Over the years, Medtronic has expanded its footprint, while significantly contributing to the healthcare ecosystem. Given the market size and availability of a high-class talent pool, India is transforming into a global R&D hub,” said Geoff Martha, Medtronic chairman and CEO.

Rama Rao said that the medical devices sector has been identified as one of the key focus areas by the state government. “Inauguration of the new MEIC site will boost Telangana’s MedTech plans and cement Hyderabad’s position as the medical devices hub in India,” the minister said during the inauguration.

Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Medtronic claims to be among the world’s largest medical technology, services and solutions companies. “Medtronic employs over 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150 countries.”