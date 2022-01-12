Mega dance event amid Covid surge in Kerala draws flak

Pictures of the event were being widely circulated on social media flaying the CPM for the blatant violation of social distancing norms

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jan 12 2022, 21:47 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2022, 21:47 ist
Around 500 women performed in the CPM event on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram without wearing masks. Credit: Special Arrangement

Amidst the Covid surge and repeated calls by the government to avoid crowding, a mega dance event of around 500 women performing in a ground organised by the ruling CPM in Kerala has invited widespread criticism.

The event — a mega 'Thiruvathira' traditional dance performance  — was a part of the upcoming district conference of the CPM conducted at Parassala on the suburbs of Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. Around 500 women performed in the event without wearing masks. Top leaders of the party were also seen at the event – some of them maskless.

Pictures of the event were being widely circulated on social media flaying the CPM for the blatant violation of social distancing norms.

Meanwhile, the Covid surge in Kerala continued with 12,742 fresh Covid cases on Wednesday pushing the test positivity rate to 17.5 per cent. 76 more Omicron cases were also confirmed taking the total Omicron cases found in the state so far to 421. A Covid Omicron cluster was also identified at a private nursing college in Pathanamthitta district. The total Covid active cases in the state sood at 54,430.

