MGR's nephew dies of Covid-19, AIADMK extends condolence

Chennai,
  • Sep 11 2020, 15:42 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2020, 15:42 ist
AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister M G Ramachandran's nephew M C Chandran, has succumbed to coronavirus in Chennai on Friday, the party said.

The AIADMK said 75-year old Chandran is the son of MGR's elder brother M G Chakrapani and he was treated at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai for Covid-19.

"We were grieved to learn that he has passed away not responding to the treatment," AIADMK's coordinator and co-coordinator, O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami said in a party release.

Extending condolences to the bereaved family, the top party leaders said they prayed to the Almighty to rest his soul in peace and give the family the strength to bear the loss and grief.

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam chief TTV Dhinakaran was among others who condoled Chandran's death.

M G Ramachandran, popularly known as MGR founded the AIADMK in 1972 and he was the Chief Minister between 1977-87. MGR died on December 24, 1987.

