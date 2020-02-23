MiG 29K crashes off Goa, pilot safe

MiG 29K crashes off Goa

Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Feb 23 2020, 18:13pm ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2020, 18:13pm ist
A Russian-origin MiG-29K crashed off Goa on Sunday. The pilot remained unhurt.

This is the third incident involving Mikoyan MiG-29K aircraft, which is an all-weather multi-role carried-based fighter.

A spokesperson of Mumbai-headquartered Western Naval Command, while confirming the incident, said that the aircraft was on a training sortie.

"One MIG-29K aircraft on a routine training sortie crashed off Goa due to technical glitch at about 1030h on 23 February 2020. The pilot ejected safely and has been recovered," the spokesperson said. 

An enquiry into the incident has been ordered.

The aircraft had taken off from INS Hansa, the naval airbase at Vasco in Goa.

The MiG-29K supersonic air dominance fighter jets are integral part of INS Vikramaditya, the lone aircraft carrier of the Indian Navy.

