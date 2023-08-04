Migrant labourer arrested for molesting minor girl in Kerala

A four-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a migrant worker at Kerala's Malappuram district. This incident came close on the heels of the sexual assault and murder of a five-year-old girl by a migrant worker in Kochi.

Victims in both the cases are children of migrant workers.

The fresh incident took place on Thursday at Malappuram's Chelari. Ram Mahesh Khushwaha, a labourer hailing from Madhya Pradesh, has been arrested in the case.

According to the police, the accused had known the family of the victim and was putting up nearby. On Thursday afternoon, he had taken the girl to his room and sexually assaulted her after giving some drinks.

The girl had told her parents about the incident and they reported it to the police.

The accused was arrested on Thursday night and his arrest was recorded on Friday morning.