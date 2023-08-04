Migrant labourer arrested for molesting minor girl in Kerala

Migrant labourer arrested for molesting minor in Kerala

The incident took place on Thursday at Malappuram's Chelari.

Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Aug 04 2023, 12:19 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2023, 12:35 ist
Representational image. Credit: iStock Photo

A four-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a migrant worker at Kerala's Malappuram district. This incident came close on the heels of the sexual assault and murder of a five-year-old girl by a migrant worker in Kochi.

Victims in both the cases are children of migrant workers.

The fresh incident took place on Thursday at Malappuram's Chelari. Ram Mahesh Khushwaha, a labourer hailing from Madhya Pradesh, has been arrested in the case. 

Also read | Four Karnataka police officials detained in Kerala over allegations of taking money from cheating case accused

According to the police, the accused had known the family of the victim and was putting up nearby. On Thursday afternoon, he had taken the girl to his room and sexually assaulted her after giving some drinks. 

The girl had told her parents about the incident and they reported it to the police. 

The accused was arrested on Thursday night and his arrest was recorded on Friday morning. 

Kerala Police
India News
Kerala
Madhya Pradesh

