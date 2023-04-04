Migrant suspected in Kerala train fire incident

Kerala Police have released the sketch of the suspect in the Kozhikode train fire case and launched a detailed investigation by a special investigation team.

There were reports that the suspect was identified as a Noida native, but police were yet to formally confirm it. Police suspect that the accused is a migrant aged around 25.

Three persons, including a two-year-old child, were killed and nine passengers suffered burns as the culprit set fire in D1 coach of Alappuzha-Kannur executive express (Train no. 16307) on Sunday night.

Bodies of three hailing from Kannur were recovered from the rail track by Monday morning. They were suspected to have jumped out of the moving train following the fire. Conditions of those who suffered burns were stated to be out of danger.

Eyewitnesses said that the man wearing a red shirt and a cap entered the coach by around 9.20 pm, sprinkled an inflammable solution believed to be petrol from two bottles and set fire without any provocation. The passengers ran helter-skelter and someone pulled the chain and the train stopped at Elathur, around 10 km from Kozhikode city. The culprit, who was also said to have suffered burns, escaped from the spot.

Police got an initial lead in the case from a bag recovered from the track early hours of Monday. It contained a bottle with petrol, mobile phones, a notebook with scribblings in English and Hindi, drawings resembling that of carpenter's works, some snacks and a dress. Names of some places including Kovalam and Kanyakumari were also mentioned in a note.

The police have zeroed in on a Noida native following probe based on the mobile phone recovered from the bag.

Even as there were reports that it could be a hate crime or extremist act or crime by a mentally unstable person, state police chief Anil Kant said that the intention could be confirmed only after further probe. "We have received some leads and hope to nab the accused soon. All angles are being probed,' said Kant.

The police initially released the CCTV footage of a youth in red shirt who was seen going on a two-wheeler from the road near the spot where the train was stopped. But the police later found that it was not the culprit.

Police were contacting all nearby hospitals and carried out searches at lodges and camps of migrant workers in Kozhikode and Kannur districts.

An 18-member special investigation team under ADGP (law and order) M R Ajithkumar was formed to probe the case. Central agencies, including the NIA, were also learnt to be looking into the case.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the incident was shocking and assured to take necessary steps to ensure safety of rail passengers. The centre would also be urged to take steps to enhance security of rail passengers. State police chief will directly supervise the probe and unearth all aspects of the crime, he said.

Bodies of the three deceased, identified as Kannur natives Rahmath, her niece two year old Sahra and another person identified as Naufeek, were handed over to relatives after postmortem examination.