Migrant worker dragged along road by snatchers in Kerala, 2 accused held

A migrant worker was dragged along the road by a two-member snatching gang at Koduvally in Kozhikode district of North Kerala.

The brutality of the incident, that occurred on June 30, came to the fore only when CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media.

Ali Akbar, a native of Bihar, was identified as the victim. The accused, who were on a motorcycle, snatched his mobile phone. Akbar ran behind them and got hold of the rear handle of the bike.

Subsequently, the snatchers dragged him along the road by trying to speed away. Akbar was unable to free his grip from the motorcycle and was dragged for nearly 150 metres, before he could let go. Akbar suffered injuries all over the body.

According to local police, the two accused have been arrested. Both were local residents and have been identified as Sanukrishna and Shamnaz.