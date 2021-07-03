Migrant worker dragged along road by snatchers, 2 held

Migrant worker dragged along road by snatchers in Kerala, 2 accused held

CCTV footage of the incident, that occurred on June 30, has gone viral on social media

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 03 2021, 18:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2021, 18:57 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A migrant worker was dragged along the road by a two-member snatching gang at Koduvally in Kozhikode district of North Kerala.

The brutality of the incident, that occurred on June 30, came to the fore only when CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media.

Ali Akbar, a native of Bihar, was identified as the victim. The accused, who were on a motorcycle, snatched his mobile phone. Akbar ran behind them and got hold of the rear handle of the bike.

Subsequently, the snatchers dragged him along the road by trying to speed away. Akbar was unable to free his grip from the motorcycle and was dragged for nearly 150 metres, before he could let go. Akbar suffered injuries all over the body.

According to local police, the two accused have been arrested. Both were local residents and have been identified as Sanukrishna and Shamnaz.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kerala

Related videos

What's Brewing

59% men feel work stress taking toll on personal lives

59% men feel work stress taking toll on personal lives

Famous celebrity couples who recently called it quits!

Famous celebrity couples who recently called it quits!

Not an 'aam baat': This tree grows 121 types of mangoes

Not an 'aam baat': This tree grows 121 types of mangoes

Hamilton signs 2-year contract extension with Mercedes

Hamilton signs 2-year contract extension with Mercedes

Sirisha Bandla second India-born woman to fly to space

Sirisha Bandla second India-born woman to fly to space

In Pics | Uttarakhand's many CMs over its short history

In Pics | Uttarakhand's many CMs over its short history

 