Milk and liquor to be costly in Kerala

Kerala government on Wednesday decided to increase the price of milk and liquor.

While the price of milk will go up by Rs 6 per litre, a four per cent increase in the sales tax of liquor would lead to an increase of around Rs 10 to Rs 20 per bottle for various brands.

It was considering the strong demand of dairy farmers that the government decided to allow an increase of Rs. 6 from December 1. The price of milk products will also increase proportionately.

At present, the price of the most popular homogenized toned milk is Rs 46 per litre.

The sales tax of IMFL was increased to make up for the revenue loss caused to the government while lifting a five per cent turn over the tax of distilleries owing to an increase in production cost.