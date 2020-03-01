Minister directs to stall project related to modernising Kudroli abattoir

Following complaints from the public including right-wing organisations, Urban Development Minister B A Basavaraj (Byrathi) directed Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) Managing Director Mohammed Nazir not to go ahead with the project of modernising the slaughterhouse in Kudroli.

The authorities will identify suitable land on the outskirts of Mangaluru to develop a modern and full-fledged slaughterhouse. A decision will be taken soon.

There were also complaints that a water body located near the slaughterhouse in Kudroli had been polluted.

The State Pollution Control Board had issued notices to the authorities concerned, said the minister.

Without mentioning the VHP and the Bajrang Dal, the minister said, “The decision to keep on hold the abattoir project was taken based on complaints from the public.”

MSCL in the past had decided to take up the work on modernisation of the slaughterhouse at Kudroli under Smart City Mission, at an estimated cost of Rs 15 crore, which was opposed by the BJP and other Hindu organisations.

Earlier, members of VHP and Bajrang Dal who met the minister had expressed their displeasure against the proposal to modernise Kudroli slaughterhouse.

In a memorandum submitted to the minister, they said; “The slaughterhouse is situated in a congested place within the city limits. The effluent treatment plant, premortem and post mortem facilities need a sprawling area.”

The right-wing organisations in the memorandum charged that cows were being transported illegally to the abattoir.

“When police fail to prevent illegal trafficking of cattle, communal clashes erupt in the region. Thus, the present site for the slaughterhouse is not suitable,” the memorandum declared.

Besides, the slaughterhouse should not be functioning on the banks of a river. Many temples are located on the road leading to the slaughterhouse in Kudroli, which causes inconveniences to the devotees, stated the memorandum.