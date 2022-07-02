Minister questions Kerala's 2021 class X performance

Kerala Higher Education Minister V Sivankutty stirred controversy on Friday when he said the state's high pass percentage and high number of A-plus grades in class 10 exams were ridiculed on the national level last year. He added that this year's results were of good standard.

A high pass percent of 99.47 in 2021 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination was said to be due to the liberal conduct of examinations as classes during the academic year were conducted online due to Covid-19. It had triggered serious concerns over the quality of students qualified to pursue higher secondary education.