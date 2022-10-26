Minor blast in Kerala's Edappal; cops scan CCTV visuals

Minor blast in Edappal town in Kerala; police scan CCTV visuals

A comprehensive probe has been launched and steps are being taken to nab the miscreants who hurled explosives near the Edappal roundabout

PTI
PTI, Malappuram,
  • Oct 26 2022, 13:46 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2022, 13:46 ist

A low-intensity blast took place at a busy junction in Edappal in the district, causing flutter among people on October 25 night. However, no one was injured in the incident, police said on Wednesday.

A comprehensive probe has been launched and steps are being taken to nab the miscreants who hurled explosives near the Edappal roundabout. Forensic experts and dog squads have been pressed into service.

In the CCTV footage collected from the vicinity, two persons are purportedly seen coming on a motor bike and throwing the explosives near the roundabout at 7.15 pm, they said. "We are trying to identify the persons based on the CCVTV visuals.

The registration number of the bike is not clear. As per our assumption, they had hurled some fire-crackers. We have identified a local shop, from where they were suspected to have bought the crackers," a police officer told PTI.

Further investigation is on and the culprits would be nabbed soon, he added. 

Kerala
India News

