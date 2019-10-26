Minor boy, girl found dead in Andhra Pradesh

PTI
PTI, Machilipatnam,
  • Oct 26 2019, 22:53pm ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2019, 22:53pm ist
Representative image

 A minor boy and a minor girl, who had reportedly eloped a week ago, were found dead in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, police said.

The police have registered a kidnapping case based on a written complaint lodged by the girl's parents, Machilipatnam Deputy Superintendent of Police Mehaboob Basha said.

The duo, who had reportedly eloped on October 20, were found dead at a house in Jayapuram village of Bantumilli mandal.

The boy's body was found hanging from a ceiling fan and the girl was believed to have died of poisoning, the police said. 

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com


For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Andhra Pradesh
minor
Comments (+)
 