Minor girl drugged and sexually abused for two years

Minor girl drugged and sexually abused for two years in Kerala; two held

The girl's mother came across this after she happened to notice some pictures on her mobile phone

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 08 2021, 22:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2021, 22:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A minor girl was sexually abused after being drugged and blackmailed at Palakkad in Kerala.

The incident that happened in 2019 came to light now after the mother of the victim approached the police. While two youths were held in this connection, one was absconding.

According to the complainant, one of the accused lured the girl by promising to marry her when she was 16. He took her to various places and gave her drugs and liquor, and raped her along with his friend. Later another youth also raped her.

The girl's mother came across this after she happened to notice some pictures on her mobile phone.

While the police nabbed two accused identified as Abhilash and Noufal, another accused, Muhammed, was absconding. Cases under POCSO Act were registered against the accused.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Arrest
rape
minor
Drugs
Kerala

Related videos

What's Brewing

HBD Dada! Sourav Ganguly's illustrious cricket career

HBD Dada! Sourav Ganguly's illustrious cricket career

From glamour, militancy again goes into secrecy in J&K

From glamour, militancy again goes into secrecy in J&K

For war-scarred Iraq, climate crisis the next threat

For war-scarred Iraq, climate crisis the next threat

With Denmark win, England finally end 55 yrs of misery

With Denmark win, England finally end 55 yrs of misery

In Pics| Women MPs inducted into PM Modi's Cabinet

In Pics| Women MPs inducted into PM Modi's Cabinet

A Boeing 707 turns into a restaurant in Palestine

A Boeing 707 turns into a restaurant in Palestine

'My last Wimbledon? I don't know': Roger Federer

'My last Wimbledon? I don't know': Roger Federer

 