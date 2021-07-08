Minor girl drugged and sexually abused for two years in Kerala; two held

A minor girl was sexually abused after being drugged and blackmailed at Palakkad in Kerala.

The incident that happened in 2019 came to light now after the mother of the victim approached the police. While two youths were held in this connection, one was absconding.

According to the complainant, one of the accused lured the girl by promising to marry her when she was 16. He took her to various places and gave her drugs and liquor, and raped her along with his friend. Later another youth also raped her.

The girl's mother came across this after she happened to notice some pictures on her mobile phone.

While the police nabbed two accused identified as Abhilash and Noufal, another accused, Muhammed, was absconding. Cases under POCSO Act were registered against the accused.