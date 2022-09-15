Minor girl kidnapped, gang-raped in hotel for two days in Hyderabad

Less than four months after the heinous gang rape of a minor girl in the upmarket, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly drugged and raped by two youths known to her in the old city area for two days.

The accused kidnapped the girl who reportedly went out to buy medicines for her ill father on Tuesday evening in Chanchalguda. The familiar persons talked to her and took her away in a car on some pretext to a lodge where she was assaulted sexually by the two men repeatedly over two days.

The girl's mother had approached the Dabeerpura police station on Wednesday and a kidnap case was registered.

The girl was dropped off by the culprits at the Chaderghat bridge on Wednesday, after informing the mother on the phone, local reports said.

Police arrested the two accused and booked them for rape under the POCSO act and other relevant IPC sections.

The victim was sent to the Telangana government and police-run “Bharosa Centre,” for women and children subjected to abuse, for counseling. Police officials would record her statement to further proceed in the case.

The age of the accused is not revealed, though both are said to be majors.

In the sensational Jubilee Hills gang rape case, five of the six accused are minors, who all come from politically influential families with strong AIMIM, TRS connections. They were apprehended about a week after the sexual assault that took place in a luxury car. Lodged in a juvenile home, the accused were released on bail in July.