Minor girl raped by father's friends in Kerala

A plus-two student at Thrissur district in Kerala was allegedly raped by her father's friends.

The incident that took place about two months back came to light recently after the minor girl revealed it to her teacher. The girl's mother also allegedly tried to cover up the incident.

According to sources, the girl's father was involved in drug peddling. Three persons who used to regularly visit their house for buying ganja had allegedly raped the girl when her parents were away. The girl later revealed it to her mother. But she tried to cover up it.

Later the girl revealed it to her teacher and the school authorities reported to the police.

While one accused was already arrested, two more were wanted. Legal action was likely against the girl's mother also for covering up the incident.