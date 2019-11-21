‘Miracle and wonder’ in TN in 2021: Rajinikanth

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth continued to dominate the political discourse for the third straight day on Thursday as he exuded confidence that people of Tamil Nadu will ensure that a “miracle and wonder” takes place in 2021, the year the politically crucial state will go for assembly polls.

Three days after endorsing views of his long-time colleague in the tinsel town and fledgling politician Kamal Haasan that both would come together in the interests of the state if the situation warranted, Rajinikanth gave ample hints that he might join hands with his long-time friend to do business in politics.

“In 2021 (assembly polls), the people of Tamil Nadu will 100 percent ensure that a miracle and wonder takes place,” Rajinikanth told reporters, when asked about comments by AIADMK leaders that Dravidian land has no place for “spiritual politics” a term coined by the actor when he had announced his political entry on the last day of 2017.

Rajinikanth’s comments are seen as a precursor to his much-awaited plunge in politics. The superstar, who was identified with the BJP, had on November 8 scotched speculation about his joining the saffron party and had even decried attempts to paint him with “BJP colour.”

On Tuesday, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan had made significant remarks on their coming together for the development of the state. The coming together of the long-time friends in politics, if it happens, would herald a new beginning in Tamil Nadu politics which has only seen the domination of DMK and AIADMK since 1967.

On who would be the Chief Ministerial candidate if both come together, Rajinikanth said such details would be decided during the elections. “First I need to launch my political party and these things will be decided after discussions with party cadre. I don’t want to talk about this till elections,” the superstar said.

The statements by Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan evoked sharp criticism from the ruling AIADMK which termed their likely coalition as a “mirage and illusion.” The “miracle and wonder” comment comes five days after Rajinikanth made a speech at an event in which he took potshots at Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami who had criticized his political statements.

“Miracles keep happening in everyone’s life. Even EPS would not have thought he would be Chief Minister. Today he is the Chief Minister. People said his government would not last for two months, but he has been here for two years. Miracles do happen. It happened yesterday, it happens today, and it will continue to happen tomorrow too,” Rajinikanth had said on Sunday.