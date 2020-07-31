Miraculous escape for aged woman from drowning

Arjun Raghunath
DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  Jul 31 2020, 18:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2020, 18:04 ist

An aged woman had a miraculous escape after being washed away in a river at Pathanamthitta district in Kerala.

Omana, 68, of Thirvalla was washed away in the Manimala river for several kilometres on Thursday. Some people spotted the woman and immediately one local native Reji Varghese rescued her using a country boat. She regained consciousness after first aid.

Omana, who stay near the river bank with her son, was suspected to have slipped into the river in the morning. Her son had approached the police about his mother missing since early morning.

Drowning
Kerala

