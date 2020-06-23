Miraculous escape for baby drowning in Kerala

A one-and-a-half-year-old child, had a miraculous escape from drowning in Kerala's Kottayam district on Monday.

Baby Tressa, fell into a stream near her house at Mallikaserry, about 30 kilometres from Kottayam town.

The child was washed away by the water's flow. About 200 metres from the spot where she fell, two children of the locality, Seena and Princy, who were taking a bath in the stream, noticed the minor and screamed for help.

Subsequently, some locals jumped into the stream and rescued the kid and rushed her to a nearby clinic. The child did not respond to treatment and was referred to a hospital in Pala town.

Since an ambulance was not available immediately, local MLA Mani C Kappan who happened to be at the clinic at the time rushed the child to the hospital in his personal vehicle. The child was given emergency care and after sometime the child started responding and recovered.

The parents were unaware that their child had fallen into a stream. Some locals who recognised the child alerted the family.