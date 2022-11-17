Miraculous escape for migrant worker in Kerala after earth caves in

A migrant worker miraculously escaped after the earth caved in at a construction site in the Kottayam district of Kerala.

West Bengal native Sushanth was among five workers engaged at a construction site in Mariyapalli on Thursday morning when the earth caved in. While others managed to escape, Sushanth's legs were trapped. During rescue efforts, more earth caved in, engulfing him almost fully.

State Fire and Rescue Service officials who rushed to the spot removed the earth from his head and provided oxygen and glucose through tubes. A pit was then dug parallel to him using an earth mover after placing wooden planks to ensure that more earth didn't cave in.

He was then rescued by removing the earth using handheld tools. Sushanth suffered only minor injuries even as he remained trapped for over two hours.

An FRS team led by station officer Anoop Raveendran was widely appreciated for the rescue operation.