Miraculous escape for Kerala worker as earth caves in

Miraculous escape for migrant worker in Kerala after earth caves in

West Bengal native Sushanth was among five workers engaged at a construction site in Mariyapalli on Thursday morning when the earth caved in

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Nov 17 2022, 21:53 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2022, 21:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

A migrant worker miraculously escaped after the earth caved in at a construction site in the Kottayam district of Kerala.

West Bengal native Sushanth was among five workers engaged at a construction site in Mariyapalli on Thursday morning when the earth caved in. While others managed to escape, Sushanth's legs were trapped. During rescue efforts, more earth caved in, engulfing him almost fully.

State Fire and Rescue Service officials who rushed to the spot removed the earth from his head and provided oxygen and glucose through tubes. A pit was then dug parallel to him using an earth mover after placing wooden planks to ensure that more earth didn't cave in.

He was then rescued by removing the earth using handheld tools. Sushanth suffered only minor injuries even as he remained trapped for over two hours.

An FRS team led by station officer Anoop Raveendran was widely appreciated for the rescue operation.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala
Migrant worker
India News

What's Brewing

Can Mallikarjun Kharge break the Rajasthan deadlock?

Can Mallikarjun Kharge break the Rajasthan deadlock?

Wimbledon to allow women to wear dark undershorts

Wimbledon to allow women to wear dark undershorts

Conservative Qatar preps for FIFA World Cup party

Conservative Qatar preps for FIFA World Cup party

Jack Dorsey tweets 'nobody knows anything', Musk reacts

Jack Dorsey tweets 'nobody knows anything', Musk reacts

Earth has its own temperature regulating system: Study

Earth has its own temperature regulating system: Study

Street cricket rules for Gulf migrants ahead of FIFA WC

Street cricket rules for Gulf migrants ahead of FIFA WC

Indian drums, Argentina fans greet Messi for World Cup

Indian drums, Argentina fans greet Messi for World Cup

 