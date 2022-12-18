Misleading campaign against government over buffer zone report, alleges Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleged that a misleading campaign was going on against the government over the buffer zone report.
Vijayan said on Sunday that the existing satellite survey report was only a preliminary one. The government was aware that details of all buildings in one kilometre buffer-zone were not included in it. The expert committee is in the process of making the report foolproof by collecting details from each ward.
He alleged that vested interest groups were unleashing baseless campaign that the state government was trying to protect the interest of people.
The chief minister's clarification came in view of the strong protest against the government even from prominent churches in the high range over the recently released satellite survey report. While the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council announced a stir against the government, Thamarassery bishop Remigiose Inchananiyil alleged of dubious intentions behind the government's fresh moves.
