Misleading campaign going on against govt: Kerala CM

Misleading campaign against government over buffer zone report, alleges Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Vijayan alleged that vested interest groups were unleashing baseless campaign

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS,
  • Dec 18 2022, 20:07 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2022, 20:07 ist
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Credit: PTI Photo

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleged that a misleading campaign was going on against the government over the buffer zone report.

Vijayan said on Sunday that the existing satellite survey report was only a preliminary one. The government was aware that details of all buildings in one kilometre buffer-zone were not included in it. The expert committee is in the process of making the report foolproof by collecting details from each ward.

He alleged that vested interest groups were unleashing baseless campaign that the state government was trying to protect the interest of people.

The chief minister's clarification came in view of the strong protest against the government even from prominent churches in the high range over the recently released satellite survey report. While the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council announced a stir against the government, Thamarassery bishop Remigiose Inchananiyil alleged of dubious intentions behind the government's fresh moves.

 

 

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala
India News

What's Brewing

Kids, parents dream big in footsteps of France's Mbappé

Kids, parents dream big in footsteps of France's Mbappé

Behind Argentina’s World Cup magic, an army of witches

Behind Argentina’s World Cup magic, an army of witches

Who will win the FIFA WC? Here's something special...

Who will win the FIFA WC? Here's something special...

In the holy land, a Christmas spirit is reborn

In the holy land, a Christmas spirit is reborn

Why do humans walk on two legs?

Why do humans walk on two legs?

The resident elephants of Hassan and Kodagu

The resident elephants of Hassan and Kodagu

In Pics | Most memorable moments so far from FIFA WC

In Pics | Most memorable moments so far from FIFA WC

A nurturing of the soul

A nurturing of the soul

 