'Miyawaki Method' produces lush green patches in Chennai

Lush green micro-forests with native trees in key localities of Chennai. Sounds Good. Isn't it?

This is what the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is doing as part of its efforts to expand green cover in the metropolis by creating micro-forests using the famous 'Miyawaki Method', conceived first by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki.

Three such micro-forests with dense plantations have already come up in this metropolis in Kotturpuram, Valasaravakkam, and Mugalivakkam. Buoyed by the success in the first two places, the GCC is now on fill-swing to create Miyawaki Forests in more localities across the city. The civic body feels the initiative will not just have an impact on the micro-climate but also help create awareness among people on planting saplings.

The first success came in Kotturpuram, where the GCC converted an abandoned land measuring 2,300 square meters into a lush green forest, in just about eight months. The empty land was an eyesore as people dumped garbage there but the GCC, using the Miyawaki method, transformed it by planting over 2,000 saplings.

"The area now looks like a forest with green cover all over. The aim is to have small green patches in parts of the city. This will help people understand the need for green cover and plant saplings in and around their houses. Miyawaki forests will certainly have an impact on the micro-climate in the immediate periphery," Alby John, Regional Deputy Commissioner (South), GCC, told DH.

People who cross what was a "dumping site" once now slow down their vehicles to look at at the micro-forest. Officials and environmentalists said the Miyawaki forests can be created anywhere by people which will not bring in a remarkable change in terms of climate in the whole of the city but will help improve microclimate same in limited space.

"Replenishing the soil and dense plantation of native trees help creating the micro-forests. If the soil is depleted, it loses its original nutrients and it is of no use. Replenishing the soil helps grow the trees that are planted. The success in Kotturpuram has inspired us to create more such micro-forests in many other localities in the city," John added.

The GCC also plans to open up these micro-forests as recreational areas for communities who live close-by after a few months. "We have closed it for the people now as we want to ensure unhindered growth of plants. We have set up walkways in the outer perimeter of the forests that will serve as a public green space," the bureaucrat said.

The GCC has plans to create at least another 10 such micro-forests through the Miyawaki method, which refers to restoration of native forests from seeds of native trees on degraded soils. Abandoned and unused lands are being identified for converting them into such forests.