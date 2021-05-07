MK Stalin sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin was sworn-in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Friday morning in a simple ceremony at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai, five days after the DMK secured a comfortable majority in the 234-member state assembly.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath and office and secrecy to 68-year-old Stalin. As Stalin was sworn-in, his wife Durga, who was seated in the front row, was seen wiping her tears as DMK leaders and cadres cheered their leader.

After the swearing-in, Stalin signed the register. Along with Stalin, 33 ministers were also sworn-in by Governor Purohit. The DMK went for a low-key swearing-in at the Raj Bhavan owing to the Covid-19 situation in the state.

From the Opposition AIADMK, former deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam, former Speaker Dhanapal, and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan attended the event. Dayanidhi Alagiri and Kayalvizhi, children of Stalin's elder brother M K Alagiri, also attended the swearing-in.

While the senior-most Durai Murugan will be the Water Resources Minister, party veterans K N Nehru, I Periyasamy, and K Ponmudy will be ministers for municipal administration, Co-operation, and Higher Education respectively.

As the Covid-19 crisis grips the state, former Chennai Mayor Ma Subramanian, known for his administrative skills, will be the new Health Minister, and former investment banker P T R Palanivel Thiagarajan was sworn in as the Finance Minister.