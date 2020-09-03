Modi government's propaganda: Maoists react on Ganapathi's surrender offer claims

The Maoist party has condemned the reports of their top leader Muppala Laxmana Rao alias Ganapathi’s purported offer to surrender before the Telangana officials.

In a letter released to the media on Thursday, the Maoists have stated the “surrender offer” as a creation of the Narendra Modi and Chandrasekhar Rao governments and the intelligence departments of Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

“Because of age and minor ailments, Comrade Ganapathi had voluntarily handed over his responsibilities as secretary to others. Such changes (in leadership) are natural in the history of resistance groups worldwide,” stated the letter dated 3 September released in the name of Abhay, official representative, central committee, CPI (Maoists).

“Our leadership is strong ideologically and politically. These fabricated stories are an effort to tarnish our party’s image internationally too. We are condemning this propaganda by the Modi government and the intelligence agencies.”

The letter describes the Maoist central committee leadership as selfless, vastly experienced with a firm political grip and that it is well equipped to take the movement ahead successfully.

“Repelling the Samadhan offensive, we are strengthening in Telangana and other areas,” it said.

SAMADHAN was the term for a new strategy to deal with Left-Wing Extremism as announced by former home minister Rajnath Singh in 2017.

A major portion of the two-page letter was criticising Modi as fascist minded, with a pro-corporate style of functioning. It also accused his government as ineptly handling the Covid-19 pandemic, and the LAC skirmishes with the Chinese.