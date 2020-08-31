'Modi idlis' to be sold in Salem at Rs 10 for 4 pieces

PTI
PTI, Coimbatore,
  • Aug 31 2020, 21:40 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2020, 21:40 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

'Modi Idlis', priced at Rs 10 for four pieces, named after the Prime Minister, are all set to be offered to the public at Salem in Tamil Nadu, courtesy a senior BJP functionary.

'Modi idli' posters have been put up in various parts of the city as part of giving wide publicity to the initiative, a brainchild of BJP propaganda cell state vice president Mahesh.

The posters have the picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the left side, "four idlis for Rs 10" written on the centre and a photograph of Mahesh.

"Lotus hero Mahesh presents Modi idly. Four idlis for Rs 10 with sambar, to be introduced soon in Salem. Made with modern kitchen equipment, tasty and healthy," the posters read.

Salem is the native district of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami.

'Bharath' R Balasubramanian, BJP Tamil Nadu secretary, Media, said the plan was to open 22 shops initially to sell the idlis and depending on its success, the number of outlets would be increased.

Machinery for the project, to make 40,000 idlis per day has already arrived and is expected to start next week, he said. 

Narendra Modi
Salem
K Palaniswami
Tamil Nadu

