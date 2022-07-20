Monkeypox testing facility introduced in Kerala

Meanwhile, the condition of the two infected persons is reported to be stable

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 20 2022, 01:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2022, 01:19 ist

A monkeypox testing facility has been introduced in Kerala after two confirmed cases were reported in the state, and many in the contact list of the infected are under surveillance.

Health Minister Veena George said that the testing began at the National Institute of Virology’s (NIV) unit at Alappuzha. Testing facility has also been introduced in 28 government labs in the state. Monkeypox infection would be confirmed through an RT-PCR test. So far, samples are being sent to NIV, Pune for confirmation.

Meanwhile, the condition of the two infected persons is reported to be stable. A medical board is reviewing the health condition of the two.

