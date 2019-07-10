Monsoon: 45% deficit in Kerala

There is a deficit of 45 per cent in South West monsoon in Kerala till July 9, according to the IMD.

The Kerala government is seriously considering imposing power cuts and restriction in water supply if the situation did not improve till July 15.

While the expected normal rainfall in Kerala between June 1 to July 9 was 867.2 mm, the rainfall received during the period this year was only 479 mm.

Five districts, including Idukki where many hydel power projects are located, had a deficit of more than 50 per cent.

Dams in Kerala were reportedly having water for power generation for only up to 10 to 15 days. Almost similar is the situation with drinking water and agricultural needs.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that a detailed review would be done on July 15 to decide on restrictions to be imposed.