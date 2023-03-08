Moral policing claims youth's life in Kerala

In a suspected case of moral policing, a youth who was attacked by a gang succumbed to the injuries at Thrissur district in Kerala on Tuesday.

Sahar, 33, a private bus driver hailing from Cherpu in the district was attacked by a gang while he was returning from a female friend's house at Thiruvanikavu in the district on February 18 night.

He was under treatment at a private hospital after suffering serious injuries to kidney and rib fracture. He succumbed to the injuries on Tuesday.

CCTV footage of Sahar being roughed up by a six member gang had come out. The gang could be seen brutally punching and kicking him repeatedly.

The police registered a case and identified the accused. But no one was arrested yet. Sahar's relatives suspected that one of the accused already left the country.

As the delay in nabbing the accused invited criticism, the police on Tuesday formed a special investigation team.