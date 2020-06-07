More churches, mosques in Kerala to remain shut

More churches, mosques in Kerala to remain shut

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jun 07 2020, 21:15 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2020, 21:46 ist

As the COVID-19 scenario in Kerala continues to be alarming, many more mosques and churches decided not to resume services till June 30, while the Sree Padmabnabha Swami temple in Thiruvananthapuram decided to allow darshan from June 9.

The Major Archeparchy of Ernakulam - Angamaly said in a statement that status quo would be maintained at the churches under the archdiocese till June 30. However, churches would remain opened for individuals to offer prayers. Marriages and their functions would be allowed as per the government prescribed norms.

While many mosques on Saturday announced the decision to maintain status-quo till June 30, on Sunday more mosques followed suit

The Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple decided to allow up to 750 devotees every day from June 9 through an online token system. Sabarimala Ayyappa temple and Guruvayur Srikrishna temple also decided to allow pilgrims through online tokens.

Kerala
Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
COVID-19

