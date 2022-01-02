More curbs back in Tamil Nadu as Covid-19 cases on an upward trend 

With the number of people testing positive for Covid-19 increasing at a rapid rate, Tamil Nadu has brought back restrictions including closing beaches for the public and allowing just 50 per cent occupancy in cinema halls to prevent further spread of the novel Coronavirus.

On Sunday, the state reported 1,594 fresh Covid-19 patients, up from 1,498 cases on Saturday, and 1,144 cases on Friday. The state has so far reported 121 Covid-19 patients infected with Omicron variant with 98 have been discharged from hospitals and only 20 receiving treatment. Chennai continues to top the list with 682 cases being reported on Saturday, which is nearly half of the total infections reported in the state.

As the state continues to report a high number of cases every day, the government has brought back curbs like closing schools for classes 1 to 8 till January 10, reducing the capacity in cinema halls to 50 per cent, and closing down beaches for the public on all days.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian termed the current surge in cases across the world as the “beginning of the third wave” of Covid-19 infections and asked people to wear face masks and maintain physical distancing. “The tsunami of Covid-19 infections have begun across the world. Every part of the world reports high number of cases every day. The only way to protect one is to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated,” Subramanian said.

Besides curbs, the government is also increasing the number of tests and conducting special camps to get people vaccinated. “We are identifying people who have not taken their first and second doses of vaccine. We are also convincing the unvaccinated population to get their jabs at the earliest,” a senior government official said.

Over 8.11 crore doses have been administered so far in Tamil Nadu with over 85 per cent of the eligible population receiving its first dose while the second dose coverage is far behind with less than 60 per cent of people taking their second jab. With the vaccination for the 15-18 age group beginning on January 3, the state government has identified 33.46 lakh children who are eligible to get vaccinated.

The government says over 1.15 lakh beds, including those with oxygen support, are ready in Tamil Nadu. As the number of cases in Chennai continues to increase, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is considering converting colleges into Covid Care Centres to isolate Covid-19 patients, if needed.

