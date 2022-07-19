More girls allege they were forced to remove innerwear at NEET exam in Kerala

Four more girls who appeared for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) at a centre in Kollam in Kerala filed police petitions on Tuesday, alleging that they were forced to remove their innerwear.

Deputy inspector general of police IG Thiruvananthapram-range R Nishanthini said that so far five girls filed complaints, including the one who filed the initial complaint on Monday. The police registered a case and took five persons involved in frisking the students into custody. They were being quizzed.

An official of the National Testing Agency that conducts the NEET told a section of media that as per the preliminary report from the regional officials no such complaints were received by them and prima faice the allegations seemed to be not true as there was not such instruction to ask students to remove their innerwear.

Girls who appeared for the NEET at Mar Thomas Institute of Information Technology at Ayur near Kottarakkara on the suburbs of Kollam on Sunday faced the humiliating experience.

They alleged that they were forced to remove innerwear owing to the presence of the steel buckle that was noticed during frisking using metal detectors. After removing the innerwear, they walked out of the frisking area facing the male staff. They were sitting along with boys in the exam halls. Many of them struggled to cover their chest using hair. All girls had to keep their innerwear on a table and after the examinations they had to look for their clothes. There was no proper space to change innerwear.

The police registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including section 354 for assault or use of force to women intending to outrage modesty and section 509 for insulting modesty of women through words or gestures. CCTV units of the examination centre were being verified as part of the investigation.

It was learnt that a Thiruvananthapuram-based agency, Star Training Academy, was entrusted with the responsibility of frisking the students. The frisking at the college was outsourced to another agency in Kollam.

The Mar Thomas Institute authorities maintained that a private agency was responsible for frisking the students. A couple of female staff of the college had helped the girls by providing a space for changing innerwear after they came across the plight of the girls, the authorities said.

Meanwhile, protest marches staged by the Youth Congress and other outfits to the institute on Tuesday turned violent. The agitators damaged the institute property. Several workers were injured in the police action.