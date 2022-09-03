More instances of unscientific tree felling in Kerala

Many birds were said to have died in those incidents that happened over the last couple of weeks

Close on the heels of the row over unscientific tree felling leading to the killing of scores of birds in the Malappuram district of Kerala, fresh allegations of other similar incidents came out from the district.

According to sources, a video of similar unscientific tree felling at Randathani in Malappuram district had already surfaced, while there were allegations that many trees were being felled in an unscientific manner.

Many birds were said to have died in those incidents that happened over the last couple of weeks.

Forest department officials said that a review would be done to identify whether trees were being felled in a proper manner by causing only minimum damage to birds. It would be also examined whether trees are being felled after obtaining permission.

