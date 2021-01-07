More than 25,000 volunteers across India received at least one shot of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin

Vaccine maker Bharat Biotech has announced the completion of the targeted enrollment of 25,800 volunteers under the Phase-3 clinical trials of Covaxin, India's indigenously developed Covid-19 vaccine.

This means that all of the 25,800 volunteers have received at least one dose of the vaccine, by Thursday. The phase-3 trials of Covaxin began in mid-November at 25 medical centres across the country.

Covaxin is administered in a two dose schedule, 28 days apart. The efficacy of the vaccine could be ascertained post 14 days of the second jab, Bharat Biotech International Limited said earlier.

“We sincerely express our gratitude to the clinical trial sites, investigators and health care workers for their relentless support and trust in our Public-Private Partnership vaccine discovery. My deep appreciation to all the volunteers for reposing trust and expressing Pro Vaccine Public Health Volunteerism,” said Suchitra Ella, joint Managing Director, Bharat Biotech.

The city based company's homegrown Covid-19 vaccine was accorded an emergency use authorization on Sunday by the central drug regulator, along with Covishield.

However, the nod for Covaxin, which is still under Phase-3 trials, has faced the disapproval of the opposition and a section of experts for lack of transparency and verified efficacy.

Rejecting the criticism, Bharat Biotech CMD Dr Krishna Ella said that permission for Covaxin was based on immunogenicity data.

While assuring Covaxin as “200 per cent safe”, Ella said that the Phase-3 efficacy of Covaxin could be revealed by March.

Covaxin was co-developed in association with the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Virology, while Covishield, developed by Oxford University- AstraZeneca, is manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, Pune.

Bharat Biotech has claimed the participation of about 26,000 volunteers as “the largest Phase-3 efficacy trial ever conducted for any vaccine in India.”

“This is India’s first and only Phase III efficacy study for a Covid-19 vaccine,” Bharat Biotech representatives said earlier.