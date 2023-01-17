More universities in Kerala allowing menstrual leave

The decision was taken considering requests of students' unions

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jan 17 2023, 21:36 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2023, 21:36 ist

After the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), the A P J Abdul Kalam Technological University in Kerala has also decided to grant menstrual leave for girl students in colleges under the university.

Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu had earlier said that all universities in the higher education department would consider introducing menstrual leave. Hence other universities are also likely to introduce it soon.

CUSAT had recently decided to allow additional 2 per cent relaxation in attendance requirements for girl students. While 75% attendance is required for students to appear for examinations, for girls only 73 per cent will be required with the introduction of menstrual leave.

The decision was taken considering requests of students' unions.

Menstrual leave
Kerala
India News

