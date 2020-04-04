Morning walk ends in police station in Kochi

As many as 41 persons, including two women, who went on a morning walk in Kochi city on Saturday morning were booked by the police for flouting the lockdown directives.

According to Kochi city police officials, the local people were warned in the previous days against morning walk. But many were found to be violating it. Hence, they were booked on Saturday morning.

Cases under various sections of the IPC and Kerala Epidemic Disease ordinance was initiated against them and were released on bail.