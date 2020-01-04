Mosque to conduct Hindu couple's marriage in Kerala

A Muslim Jamaat in Kerala is all set to solemnize the wedding of a Hindu couple, setting yet another instance of the communal harmony prevailing in Kerala.

The Cheravally Muslim Jamaat Committee at Kayamkulam in Alappuzha district in South Kerala is conducting the marriage of Anju and Sharath after the bride's mother approached the Jamaat authorities seeking help. The marriage will be held at the mosque premises on January 19 as per Hindu rituals and the Jamaat Committee has also prepared the invitations.

Anju's father Ashokan died a few years back and her mother Bindhu was struggling to win bread for her three children. Nujumudeen Alummoottil, a businessman and secretary of the Jamaat had helped the family earlier also.

Hence Bindu sought his help for the marriage of Anju. Nujumudeen discussed it with other members of the Jamaat committee and members of the mosque.

Najumudeen said that there was no hesitation from anyone on conducting the marriage by the mosque at its premises. A gift in cash and gold would be also given to the couple.

Kerala recently witnessed a church allowing the Muslim believers who participated in an anti-CAA meet to offer namaz at the church premises and another church conducting a carol service with the youth of the parish dressed up in traditional Muslim attire.